The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway has released the results for the Apprentices post under the Apprentice Act 1961 Northern Railway. Candidates can check their results through the official website rrcnr.org.

The recruitment drive aims to fulfill the engagement of 4096 apprentices. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

Here’s the official notification.

“Before commencement of the apprenticeship training in the designated trade, the selected candidate has to enter into a Contract of Apprenticeship Training as applicable. In case the selected candidate is minor then, his/her guardian has to enter into a Contract of Apprenticeship with the employer,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the RRC NR Apprentice result

Visit the official website rrcnr.org On the homepage, click on the result link Fill your roll number or register number along with date of birth Check the result and save it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the result.