The Rajasthan Police has released the final result for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2023. Eligible candidates can check their district-wise final results through the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The PET/PST examination was held from December 28 to December 30, 2023. The written examination was conducted on June 13 and 14, 2024. The proficiency test was conducted from September 23 to September 25, 2024, at various exam centers across the state. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The results have been released for Chittorgarh, Nagaur, Jaipur Rural, Bhilwara, Karauli, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, and Banswara districts.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024’ link Check the district wise result Download the PDF result Take print out for future reference

Direct link to check the result.

Selection Process

Candidates for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 are selected based on physical tests, written tests, document verification, and medical examination.