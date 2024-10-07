The Odisha Police has released the indicative notification for the recruitment of Drivers in Police Motor Transport in Odisha Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website odishapolice.gov.in from October 11 to 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 405 Driver posts. The detailed notification with information regarding vacancy details, educational qualification, application process and other details will be released on October 11, 2024.

Direct link to the indicative notification.

Meanwhile, the registrations for Sepoy/Constable posts and Junior Clerks (DPO Cadre) posts is underway. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website odishapolice.gov.in till October 13 up to 10.00 pm. The application correction window will open from October 16 to 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,360 Sepoy/ Constable posts and 177 Junior Clerk posts.

Direct link to apply for Sepoy/ Constable posts 2024.

Direct link to apply for Junior Clerks posts 2024.