The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the application for the Engineering Services Examination 2025 today, October 8 up to 6.00 pm. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary/Stage-I examination will be conducted on February 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have obtained a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or obtained a degree/ diploma in Engineering from such foreign University/College/Institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for ESE 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ESE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ESE 2025.