The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board ( WBJEEB ) has released the round 1 seat allotment result of Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) Counselling 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee till October 15 and report to their allotted institutes from October 13 to 15, 2024. The second round of seat allotment results will be declared on October 17, 2024.

Candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee (For fresh allottees), report to allotted institutes for document verification and admission, and withdraw from the admission process for the second round from October 18 to 20.

Steps to download WB JELET round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, under examination tab go to the JELET link Click on the Round 1 seat allotment result link Login and download the result Pay the fee and accept the seat

JELET is held for admissions into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.