Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) has released hall tickets for the Junior Assistant (Accounts) online examination 2024 under Advt. No. 05/2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mahadiscom.in.

The exam will be conducted on October 16, 17 and 18, 2024. The test will consist of 75 questions of 150 marks. The paper will be bilingual i.e., Marathi and English (except for Marathi Language).

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Direct link to the exam pattern.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 468 Junior Assistant (Accounts) posts.

Steps to download JA (Accounts) admit card 2024

Visit the official website mahadiscom.in On the homepage, got to Career Click on the JA (Accounts) admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JA (Accounts) admit card 2024.

