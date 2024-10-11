The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has started accepting applications for recruitment to various Group C posts under Advt. No. 6/UKSSSC/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till November 1, 2024.

Candidates can make changes to their applications from November 5 to 8, 2024. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 751 Group C posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Categories Fee Unreserved/ OBC Rs 300 SC/ST/EWS/Divyang Rs 150 Orphan Rs 0

Steps to apply for Group C posts 2024

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group C posts 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Group C posts 2024.