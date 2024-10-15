The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Central Railway will end the application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentices under the Zonal Notification No. RRC/NCR/Act. Apprentice 01/2024 today, October 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website rrcnr.org.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1,679 vacancies.

How to apply for RRC NCR Apprentice posts

Visit the official website rrcnr.org Go to the notification tab Click on ‘click here for online form’ tab Fill your details and register Fill application form, save and pay application fee Print the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply for RRC NCR Apprentice posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 15 to 24 years. Candidates from the reserved categories will be provided age relaxation.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in the aggregate, from a recognized Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 100. Candidates of the SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants categories do not have to pay any application fee. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification below:

Link to detailed notification.