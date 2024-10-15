The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the written examination e-admit card for the Tourism Development Officer (Grade-II) posts under the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Assam, Advt. No. 05/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The written exam will be conducted on October 20 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 12.30 pm [General English (Descriptive type)] and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm [GK and Arithmetic (MCQ)]. The recruitment drive aims to fill 12 vacancies. The salary for the posts will be Rs 22,000 to Rs 97,000 as per the Pay Band 3.

Steps to download TDO admit card 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TDO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

