The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the results for the Soil Conservation Extension Worker (under the Directorate of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development), Amin (under the Water Resources Department), and Amin (under the Directorate of Town Planning) posts. Eligible candidates can check the provisional selection list through the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The commission has provisionally selected 170 candidates for the Soil Conservation Extension Worker, 75 candidates for the Amin post under the Water Resource Department, and 12 candidates under the Directorate of Town Planning.

“The inclusion of the name in this list does not confer any right to appointment unless a specific appointment letter is issued to the candidates by the concerned Appointing Authorities as per criteria prescribed in the Advertisement & relevant recruitment rules in force. Appointment orders may be issued by the Appointing Authority in favor of the selected candidates on verification of their original certificates in support of age, educational qualification, caste, category, special category, and other eligibility criteria prescribed for the posts,” reads the notification.

Steps to check the provisional result

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section tab Check the result Save the result and take a print out for future reference