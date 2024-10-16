The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the results of the Offline Screening Test and Descriptive Subject Aptitude Test (SAT) for the post(s) of Medical Officer (Dental), Class-I (Gazetted) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh. Eligible candidates can check the results through the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The commission has selected 44 candidates. Candidates who have qualified this round are eligible to appear for the Personality Test. The Screening Test and Descriptive Subject Aptitude Test was conducted on August 13, 2024.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on Result of Screening Test and Descriptive Subject Aptitude Test (SAT) for the post(s) of Medical Officer Check the result and save it Print it out for future reference

Direct link to check the result.