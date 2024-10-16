The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for the Havaldar (Home Guards and Civil Defence Uttarakhand) PMT/PET posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The PMT/PET will be conducted from October 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 Havaldar posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Havaldar PMT/PET admit card

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Havaldar PMT/PET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PMT/PET admit card 2024.