RSMSSB Stenographer/PA application correction window to reopen; check details here
Candidates can make corrections in their application forms through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from October 18 to 27.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will reopen the application correction window for the posts of Stenographer and Personal Assistant recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes in their application forms through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from October 18 to 27.
The recruitment exam was conducted on October 5 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 194 Stenographer vacancies. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
Direct link to the official notification.
How to make changes in the application form
- Visit the official website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the application correction link
- Make the changes in the application form
- Save the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.