The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will reopen the application correction window for the posts of Stenographer and Personal Assistant recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes in their application forms through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from October 18 to 27.

The recruitment exam was conducted on October 5 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 194 Stenographer vacancies. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

How to make changes in the application form

Visit the official website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the application correction link Make the changes in the application form Save the application form Take a print out for future reference