The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will close the application window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2025) today, October 18, 2024. Applicants can now register for the exam on the official website joaps.iitd.ac.in. The last date to make changes in the examination cities/ test papers/ category/ gender is November 18, 2024.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 2025. The applicants can download their hall tickets from early January 2025. The results and scorecards will likely be announced on March 19 and 25, 2025, respectively. The admission portal will open on August 2, 2025. Candidates can check the exam pattern, syllabus, application procedure, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to IIT JAM 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2025

Visit the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in On the home page, click on the registration link Complete your registration to get enrollment ID and password Login using your credentials, fill all the required information and upload the documents Pay the application fee Review and submit the application form

Direct link to register for IIT JAM 2025.

About IIT JAM

JAM 2025 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will be held in around 100 cities in India. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.