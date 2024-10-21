The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has started the online application form for the recruitment of Junior Executives (Biomass). Eligible candidates can fill up their application form through the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till October 28.

This recruitment aims to fill 50 vacancies. The tenure of recruitment will be one year which can be further extended if required and as per the performance of the candidates. The remuneration offered for the post is Rs 40,000 monthly. Additionally, company accommodation/ HRA, Medical facility for self, spouse, two children, and dependent parents will be provided.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for application for the post is 27 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have B.Sc. in Agriculture Science from a recognized university/college/institute.

Application Fee

Candidates of General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay application fee of Rs 300. Candidates of SC/ST/Female/PwD category are exempted from paying the application fee.

Steps to apply for Junior Executive posts

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on junior executive application link Fill the details and pay the application, if require Save the application Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the Junior Executive posts.