The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has released the Phase II admit card for the recruitment of Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) - PY - 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in till October 26, 2024.

The phase II exam will be conducted on October 26 in two shifts. Paper I Descriptive Type (on Economics) will be held in the morning shift and Paper II for Descriptive Type (on Economics) will be held in the afternoon shift. More details are in the notification below.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Officer Grade B Phase II admit card

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in



Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.