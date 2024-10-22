The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Assistant (Class III). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in from October 24 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is November 11, 2024.

The Phase I exam will be conducted on November 30 and Phase II will be held on December 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on October 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fees SC/ST/PwBD/EXS Rs 100 (Intimation Charges only) All candidates other than SC/ST/PWD/EXS Rs 850 (Application fee including intimation charges)