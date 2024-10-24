The Bank of Maharashtra ( BOM ) will end the application process for the engagement of Apprentices, under Apprentices Act, 1961 - Project 2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofmaharashtra.in till today, October 24, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 600 Apprentice posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 28 years as on June 30, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute approved by the Government of India or its regulatory bodies. The apprentice should be proficient in the local language (Reading, Writing, and Speaking) of the State / UT. The apprentice should produce a 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing one of the languages as a local language. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Category Application Fee / Intimation Charges UR / EWS / OBC Rs 150 + GST SC/ ST Rs 100 + GST PwBD Exempted

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts

Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in On the homepage, go to the career section Click on ‘recruitment process’ Under current opening, go to the application link of Apprentice post Register with your details and fill the application form Save the application form and take a print out

Direct link to the application form of Apprentice posts.