The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the tentative exam schedule for various posts ALP, RPF SI, Technician, JE, and others posts. Eligible candidates can check their exam schedule through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

“The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date for respective CENs on the official websites of all RRBs. The downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The board has also decided to increase the vacancy from 9,144 to 14,298. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the vacancies notification.

Tentative Exam Schedule CEN Post CBT Exam Dates CEN 01/2024 ALP November 25 to 29 (CBT-I) CEN RPF 01/2024 RPF SI December 2 to 12 CEN 02/2024 Technician December 18 to 29 CEN 03/2024 JE and Others December 13 to 17 (CBT -I)