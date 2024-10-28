The Chhattisgarh Police has released the results for the Subedar/Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander post 2021. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website cgpolice.gov.in.

The department has selected 959 candidates for the 975 vacancies advertised.

“The remaining vacancies could not be filled due to the insufficient number of eligible candidates. The final merit list has been prepared according to the reservation rules of the Chhattisgarh government, as well as the marks obtained by candidates and their preferences,” reads the official notification. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website cgpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notice board tab Click on the Final Result of Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre / Platoon Commander Recruitment -2021 link Check the result Save the result for future reference

Direct link to check the result.