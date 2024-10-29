The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process for the combined State Agriculture Services Mains examination 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till November 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 268 vacancies. A total of 2029 applicants have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

“Print the application form filled online and put it in an envelope along with all the attachments (self-attested copies of mark sheets of each year, degrees and certificates related to all other claims) and paste the printed address slip on the said envelope and make it available to the Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, (Examination- 05 Section), 10-Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj, Pin Code No.-211018 by registered post or personally at the counter (enquiry counter) of the postal section located at Gate No.-3 of the Commission on or before 5:00 pm on November 18, 2024. Applications received after the said last date will not be accepted under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment dashboard Click on the application link Fill the required details and submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

