The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds ( SWAYAM ) July 2024 Semester. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website swayam.nta.ac.in till November 4, 2024.

The correction window will open from November 5 to 6, 2024. For more details, candidates can refer to the application extension notification.

Direct link to check the application extension notification.

The exam will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14, and 15 in two shifts — from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Candidates can check more details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to SWAYAM 2024 information bulletin.

Application Fee

The application fee for the General (UR) category is Rs 750 (per course) and Rs 600 (per course) for additional Course(s). The fee for the SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) category is Rs 500 (per course) and Rs 400 (per course) for additional Course(s).

Steps to apply for SWAYAM July 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Go to the SWAYAM July 2024 registration window Register yourself and proceed to fill up the form Pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for SWAYAM July 2024.