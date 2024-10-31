The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) will soon close the application for recruitment of 1088 Constable Posts in various departments. Candidates can apply for constable posts through the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in till today, October 31.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1088 vacancies — 708 posts Constable (Male) and 380 posts Constable (Female). The salary for these posts is Rs 20,200 to Rs 64,000 as per Pay Band 3. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification mentioned below:

Application Fee

Male candidates from General and EWS Category have pay application fee of Rs 600. Candidates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS category have to application fee of Rs 150. Female candidates are exempted from the application fees.

Selection Process

Physical Test: The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be scheduled and conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department which will provide the list of qualified candidates along with their marks awarded for Height to the Commission.

Written Test: Successful candidates of the Physical Test will be provisionally admitted to an offline multiple-choice objective-type written examination of two hours duration, consisting of 90 marks having negative marking, to be conducted by the Commission.

Document verification: Successful candidates of the Physical Test and Written Examination will be shortlisted as per zone of consideration as per the Rules of Business of the Commission for document verification to be carried out by the Police Department ( They will also award the marks of NCC certificates to the candidates during document verification.)

Medical Examination: Medical Examination will be scheduled and conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department after receiving recommendations from the H.P.Public Service Commission.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Police Constable

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link of HPPSC Constable recruitment 2024 Submit required details Save the application Print the application form for future reference