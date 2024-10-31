The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Super Specialty Entrance Test Stage-I. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The entrance test was conducted on October 25, 2024.

About the INI SS Exam

This examination is conducted for admission into DM/MCH/MD-Hospital Administration Courses for January 2025 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely: AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST Trivandrum.

“The qualifying criteria of stage-I is published in the prospectus. The date and time for departmental assessment will be notified in subsequent result,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the important announcement section Click on the result link Check your result Save it for future reference

Direct link to the result.