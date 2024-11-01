The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited ( BSPHCL ) will start the application process for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) and others under Advt. 06/2024 (Internal). Eligible candidates can fill up the application form through the official website www.bsphcl.co.in till November 15.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 553 vacancies. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Steps to apply for BSPHCL AEE, JEE, and other post

Visit the official website www.bsphcl.co.in On the homepage, click on the application link Fill your details Submit the application form Print it for future reference

Meanwhile, BSPHCL is also recruiting for Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under Advt. No. 01/2024, JEE (GTO) under Advt. No. 02/2024, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant under Advt. No. 03/2024, Junior Accounts Clerk under Advt. No. 04/2024 and Technician Grade-III under Advt. No. 05/2024 posts. The recruitment aims to fill 4016 vacancies. Earlier , the BSPHCL had notified 2610 JEE, AEE, and other posts.