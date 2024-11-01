BECIL AICTE recruitment 2024: Apply for various posts till Nov 7
Candidates can send their offline applications till November 7.
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is accepting the application for the for recruitment of various posts in the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Eligible candidates can send their offline applications till November 7.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 16 vacancies. Candidates have to send their application to Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P). For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.
Direct link to the official notification.
Documents list
While sending the application candidates should attach the following documents -
- Educational / Professional Certificates
- 10th/Birth Certificate
- Caste Certificate(if applicable)
- Work Experience Certificate (if applicable)
- PAN Card copy
- Aadhar Card copy
- Copy of EPF/ESIC Card (Pervious employer-if applicable)
Application Fee
Candidates of General/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women category should pay Rs 590 as the application fee. Candidates of SC/ST/ EWS/PH category have to pay Rs 295 as the application fees.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.