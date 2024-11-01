The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is accepting the application for the for recruitment of various posts in the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Eligible candidates can send their offline applications till November 7.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 16 vacancies. Candidates have to send their application to Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P). For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Documents list

While sending the application candidates should attach the following documents -

Educational / Professional Certificates

10th/Birth Certificate

Caste Certificate(if applicable)

Work Experience Certificate (if applicable)

PAN Card copy

Aadhar Card copy

Copy of EPF/ESIC Card (Pervious employer-if applicable)

Application Fee

Candidates of General/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women category should pay Rs 590 as the application fee. Candidates of SC/ST/ EWS/PH category have to pay Rs 295 as the application fees.