The Sashastra Sena Bal (SSB) has announced the final status and marks for the posts of Sub Inspector (Pioneer, Draughtsman, Communication, Staff Nurse Female), ASI(Pharmacist, Radiographer, Operation Theater Technician, Dental Technician & Stenographer), and Head Constable (Mechanic, Veterinary, and communication). Eligible candidates can check their final status and marks through the official website ssbrectt.gov.in.

Steps to check the final status and marks

Visit the official website ssbrectt.gov.in Enter the required details Check the final status Check the marks Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the final status and the marks.

Meanwhile, SSB has also released the provisional result of the recruitment of the Head Constable (Communication) post. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website www.ssbrectt.gov.in . The board has selected a total of 578 candidates for the posts.

Direct link to check the SSB Head Constable result.