The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education has declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test July 2024 ( AP TET July 2024 ) today, November 4. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in . Earlier , the result was scheduled to be released on November 2, 2024.

AP TET July 2024 was conducted from October 3 to 21, 2024. The exam is conducted for applicants who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to AP TET 2024 information bulletin.

Steps to download AP TET result 2024

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in On the homepage, go to the AP TET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP TET result 2024.