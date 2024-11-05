The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group-B under the Fisheries & ARD Department under Advertisement No.36 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website opsc.gov.in.

The examination will be held on December 22, 2024 (Sunday) at Cuttack. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift examination will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon and for PwD candidates the timings are 9.30 am to 12.50 pm. The second shift examination will be from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm and for PwD candidates the timings are 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm.

Papers I and II consist of Objective types and Subject Specific. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) exam schedule under Advt. No. 29 of 2023-24. The exam will be conducted on November 17 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The admit card will be released at opsc.gov.in on November 12, 2024.

A total of 539 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the recruitment exam. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Professor posts in 23 different disciplines.