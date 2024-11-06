The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed the document verification for the Junior Assistant posts. The revised schedule will be released shortly on the official website jkssb.nic.in .

Earlier, the document verification was scheduled to be conducted from November 7 to 14, 2024.

Direct link to the postponement notification.

The candidates shortlisted for the DV round are required to produce the following documents/certificates in original, along with one set of self-attested copies, before the designated Document Verification Committee(s):

Copy of Application Forms, Two passport size recent colour photographs, One original photo ID Proof I.e. Aadhar card/Voter Card/Pan Card/Passport etc, D.O.B Certificate (10th Diploma/Marks card), Valid Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories, Domicile Certificate, Graduation Degree from recognized University, Prescribed Qualification/Certificate and others.