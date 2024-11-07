Union Bank of India recruitment 2024: Provisional selection list for apprentice posts released
Candidates can check the provisional selection list through the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in.
The Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the provisional selection list for the engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, of 1961. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in.
The written examination was conducted on September 29, 2024. The bank has provisionally selected 460 candidates against 500 vacancies.
“Candidates are required to report on the date mentioned in their provisional offer of Engagement for completion of pre-engagement formalities at the venue mentioned in the provisional offer of engagement (Note: Provisional Offer of engagement will be sent via mail & by registered post shortly),” reads the official notification.
Steps to check the result
- Visit the official website unionbankofindia.co.in
- On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab
- Click on the result
- Check your result and save it future reference
Documents required
List of documents to be carried while reporting for completion of formalities are as under:
- 10 photographs (as uploaded in NATS/NAPS Portals
- Address Proof (Permanent and Communication)
- PAN Card/Proof regarding allocation of PAN No
- Aadhaar Card
- All original Certificates/ Documents in support of eligibility criteria (Education Qualification including 10th/Matriculation Certificate , 12th onwards). Both Degree and Marks Sheet should be produced )
- Caste Certificate if he/she belongs to SC/ST/OBC (as applicable) and Permanent PwBD Certificate from competent authority if belonging to Disabled Category. OBC Certificate should invariably bear ‘Non Creamy Layer’ Clause
- EWS certificate valid for FY 2024-25, if applicable
- One set of self-attested photocopy of all documents/certificates/Ids
- To produce medically fit certificate from a practicing registered general physician who should be minimum a MBBS
- NAPS & NATS Portals Ids as applicable
- Union Bank of India application print out of NAPS/NATS Portals
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.