RPSC School Lecturer exam schedule 2024 out; exam city slip from Nov 10
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule of School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on November 17 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am, and from November 18 to 21 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
The exam city slip and admit card will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on November 10 and 14, respectively. The Commission aims to fill 52 School Lecturer vacancies in various subjects.
Direct link to School Lecturer exam schedule 2024.
Steps to download School Lecturer exam city slip
Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Login to the portal
Check and download the exam city slip for School Lecturer posts
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.