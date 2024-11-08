The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the exam schedule of School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on November 17 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am, and from November 18 to 21 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exam city slip and admit card will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on November 10 and 14, respectively. The Commission aims to fill 52 School Lecturer vacancies in various subjects.

Direct link to School Lecturer exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download School Lecturer exam city slip

Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Login to the portal Check and download the exam city slip for School Lecturer posts Take a printout for future reference