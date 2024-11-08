The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay or IIT Bombay will conclude the registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 (UCEED 2025) today, November 8 with a late fee. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in .

The exam will be conducted on January 19, 2025, from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the admit card will be released on January 3, 2025. The provisional answer key and candidate’s response will be released on January 21, 2025. The result will be declared on March 7, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2024 OR 2025. Students from all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible to apply. The candidate belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category should have been born on or after October 1, 2000, and born on or after October 1, 1995, if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee Nationality Category Amount Indian Nationals Female Candidates (all categories) Rs 2000 SC, ST, PwD Candidates Rs 2000 All other candidates Rs 4000 Foreign Nationals(holders of OCI/PIO cards issued BEFORE 4th March 2021) Female Candidates and PwD Candidates Rs 2000 All other candidates Rs 4000 Foreign Nationals(including holders of OCI/PIO cards issued ON or AFTER 4th March 2021) Candidates from SAARC countries US $ 420 Candidates from Non-SAARC countries US $ 525

Steps to apply for UCEED 2025

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UCEED 2025 registration link Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for UCEED 2025.