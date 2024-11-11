Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the PST/PET, Trade Test, Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME) of Constable (Tradesman/Technical/Pioneer/Min.) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in till November 22, 2024.

A total of 15,150 candidates have been declared qualified in the computer-based test to appear for the PST/PET round. The PET/ PST will commence on November 18, 2024.

The CRPF Constable Tradesman recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9212 posts, of which 9105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for Female candidates. The pay scale is level-3 (Rs 21,700 - 69,100). The posts include Bugler, Cook, Safai Karmachari, Driver, Barber, Washerman and Carpenter, among others.

Steps to download Constable Tradesman admit card

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable Tradesman PST PET admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME).