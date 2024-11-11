The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Professor Recruitment exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The examination for recruitment of Assistant Professors of 19 various subjects will be held on November 17, 2024. The examination will held in two shifts. The first shift will consist of a General studies exam and the timings will be 10.00 am to 11.00 am. The second shift will consist of related subjects exams and the timings will be 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notification tab Click on the admit card link Download the admit card for the respective subject Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.