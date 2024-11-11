The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (Advanced ICITSS). The examination will be held on December 21, 2024, January 18, 2025, February 22, 2025, and March 22, 2025.

The examination will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Test Dates December 21, 2024 January 18, 2025 February 22, 2025 March 22, 2025 Eligibility Criteria i.e., Advanced ICITSS – Advanced IT course to be completed on/before November 21, 2024 December 18, 2024 22 January, 2025 March 7, 2025 Commencement of submission of examination application forms November 25, 2024 December 23, 2024 27 January, 2025 March 3, 2025 Last date for submission of online examination application forms November 29, 2024 December 27, 2024 31 January, 2025 March 7, 2025

Application Fee

A candidate who is applying for the test for the first time will not be required to pay the test fee. However, those who are applying for the test thereafter, i.e. from second time onwards will be required to pay a test fee of Rs 500 online through the payment gateway. For Dubai Centre, the test fee will be USD $ 150 and for Kathmandu, the same will be Rs 850.

Examination center

There are 71 examination center in India. There will be two examination center abroad — Dubai and Kathmandu.