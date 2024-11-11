The Hindustan Copper Limited ( HCL ) has postponed the application deadline for recruitment to various Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hindustancopper.com till November 14, 2024. Earlier, the registration deadline was November 4, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the deferment notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates are required to pay non-refundable application processing fee of Rs 500 and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees.

Steps to apply for HCL Executive Posts

Visit the official website hindustancopper.com On the homepage, go to the career tab Click on the link of Recruitment for various Executive Posts - 2024 Fill out your application form and submit it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for HCL Executive posts 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process for the post of Deputy General Manager and Deputy Manager shall be on the basis of performance in the personal interview, whereas, the selection for Assistant Manager and Management Trainee posts will done on the basis of computer-based online test and personal interview.