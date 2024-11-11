The Directorate General of Home Guards (DGHG) has released the final result of the Delhi Home Guard. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website dghgenrollment.in.

The DGHG has also released the category wise merit list for both male and female candidates. The written test was held on October 6, 2024.

How to check the result

Visit the official website dghgenrollment.in On the homepage, go to the "For Registered Candidates" section Click on the view result section Fill your details to check the result Save the result and take a print out for future reference

