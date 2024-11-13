The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released the provisional answer key of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade IV Paper I and Paper II. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website assam.gov.in till November 30, 2024.

Candidates can obtain the scanned copy of their OMR answer sheets by paying a fee of Rs 50. The written exam was conducted on October 27, 2024.

“On receipt of application with payment, the concerned candidate will receive SMS in his/her registered mobile within a period of one week time of receiving the application. After receipt of SMS the applicant can download the scanned copy of his/her OMR Answer sheet by logging in using the same credentials,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Grade IV answer key 2024

Visit the official website assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADRE Grade IV answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

