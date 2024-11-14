The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has announced the results for the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 under Advt. No. 01.2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in .

A total of 1,06,955 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 7 to 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts.

Steps to download Bihar Police Constable result 2024

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar Police Constable result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise of a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Applicants need to score a minimum of 30 marks to pass the written test. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the PET, however one must pass the written test to qualify for the Physical Test.