The Consortium of National Law Universities will likely release the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test 2025 or CLAT 2025 tomorrow, November 15, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the CLAT admit card through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Here’s the official notification.

The offline admission test will be conducted on December 1 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s CLAT 2025 deferment notification.

Steps to download the CLAT 2025 admit card

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Enter your login details CLAT 2025 admit card will appear on your screen Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference