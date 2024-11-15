The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the document verification and interview schedule for the Civil Judge 2023. Eligible candidates can check the document verification and interview schedule from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 151 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill 49 vacancies.

The interview process will be held from December 2 to 12, 2024. The written examination was conducted on August 25, 2024. For more details refer to the official notification.

The verification of documents of the candidates shortlisted for interview for the above posts will be done one day prior to the interview date in the first shift from 10.00 am to 01.00 pm and second shift from 02.00 pm to 05.00 pm and the interview will be conducted on the scheduled date. The candidates must ensure to be present at the Commission's office for document verification/interview in the first shift at 9.30 am and second shift at 01.30 pm.