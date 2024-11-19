The Rajasthan High Court is conducting the prelims examination for the recruitment of the District Judge. The examination will be held on November 24, 2024, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website hcraj.nic.in.

This recruitment drive to hire for 95 posts of District Judge.

Here’s the vacancy details.

The candidates appearing for the exam should refer to the detailed instructions for appearing in the examinations.

Here’s the instructions for the candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the admit card link Fill in your required details Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.