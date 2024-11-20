The University of Allahabad has announced the results of CRET 2024 Level I for 27 subjects. The results of other subjects are likely to be released soon. Candidates can download their results from the official website allduniv.ac.in or aupravesh2024.cbtexam.in.

CRET-2024 (Level-1) was conducted for 43 subjects for 1219 seats, among them 770 seats are available in different departments/centres of the University and 449 seats are available in constituent colleges of the University of Allahabad.

Here’s the official notification.

CRET 2024 applications was invited from July 19 to August 12, 2024.

Steps to download CRET result 2024

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in On the homepage, go to the CRET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CRET result 2024.