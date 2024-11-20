The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the provisional selection list for the recruitment of the Assistant Director (Cost) post in the Office of Chief Adviser (Cost), Ministry of Finance. Eligible candidates can check the provisional selection list for the written exam on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The commission has selected 121 candidates against 36 posts. The candidates who have qualified the written exam will appear for the interview process.

How to check the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s section Click on the result The result PDF will appear Save the result for future reference

Direct link to check the result.