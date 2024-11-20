MHA IB MTS final result out at mha.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check their final results through the official website mha.gov.in.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the result for the Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant SA, Motor Transport MT, and Multi Tasking Staff MTS Recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can check their results on the official website, mha.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 677 posts.
How to check the result
- Visit the official website mha.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the result link
- Check the result
- Save it for future reference
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.