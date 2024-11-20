ICG CGEPT 01/2025 admit card released; check details here
Candidates can download the admit card through the joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the admit card for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik through Coast Guard enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) 01/2025 batch. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 320 vacancies, of which 260 vacancies are for the post of Navik (GD) and 60 for Yantrik.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CGEPT 01/2025 admit card
- Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
- Go to the Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT) tab
- Click on the CGEPT 01/2025 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CGEPT 01/2025 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.