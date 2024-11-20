The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the admit card for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik through Coast Guard enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) 01/2025 batch. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 320 vacancies, of which 260 vacancies are for the post of Navik (GD) and 60 for Yantrik.

Steps to download CGEPT 01/2025 admit card

  1. Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
  2. Go to the Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT) tab
  3. Click on the CGEPT 01/2025 admit card link
  4. Key in your login details and submit
  5. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

