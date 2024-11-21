The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Sub Inspector (Telecom) Comp. Exam notification 2024 (Advt. No. 20/2024-25). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from November 28 to December 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 98 Sub Inspector posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: BSc with Physics and Mathematics from a University established by law in India or any other degree declared equivalent thereto by the Government OR BE/BTech or equivalent degree in Telecommunications/ Electronics/ Electrical Engineering from a University established by law in India or any other degree declared equivalent there to by the Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Categories Fees General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of BC / Creamy Layer of OBC Rs 600 Candidates from Reserved Category (SC / ST / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Area) Rs 400 Persons with Disabilities Rs 400