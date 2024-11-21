The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the document verification schedule for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under the Public Health Engineering Department, Assam. Eligible candidates can check their respective date and time slot through the official website apsc.nic.in.

The DV process will be held on November 29, November 30, 2024, and December 3rd, 4, and December 5, 2024, from 10:30 am at Assam Public Service Commission. Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

Steps to check the DV schedule

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the DV schedule link Check the schedule Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the DV schedule.