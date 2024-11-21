SBI Assistant Manager recruitment: Application window opens on Nov 22, check details here
Candidates can fill out the application form from November 22 to December 12, 2024.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for the Specialist Cadre Officers on a Regular Basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website sbi.co.in from November 22 to December 12, 2024.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for — 42 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer- Civil), 25 posts Assistant Manager (Engineer- Electrical), 101 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer- Fire) and 1 backlog vacancy of Assistant Manager (Engineer- Civil).
Application Fee
The application fees and intimation Charges (Non-refundable) are Rs 750 ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates.
Steps to apply for Assistant Manager posts
- Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
- Click on the Specialist Cadre Officers on Regular Basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18
- Key in your login details and submit
- Save the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.